KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County has issued a new and less restrictive health order for dining in at restaurants and bars.

The new health order will allow Jackson County restaurants and bars to serve food and alcohol until midnight. This is the only new change from the previous restriction requiring all bars and restaurants to close by 10 p.m.

“Let me be clear – our situation has not improved over the past two months. COVID-19 cases are up, our 14-day percent positive remains high as well as hospital capacity,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “However, to remain consistent with neighboring jurisdictions, lessen confusion among residents and create fairness for Eastern Jackson County businesses…”

The new order will take effect after midnight Thursday, Jan. 14.

Residents and businesses with questions should contact the Jackson County Health Department at (816) 404-9883 or via email at COVID19@tmcmed.org.

Additional resources can be found on the health department’s website at www.jacohd.org/coronavirus.

