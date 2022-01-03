JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County, Missouri, Health Department says that it is not taking walk-ins at their COVID testing sites this week.
This applies from Jan. 4 through Jan. 6.
Those who have appointments will be tested, however.
They say they have "opened up a few more slots for this week."
They then provided the following links:
- Jan. 5: https://jacohd.jotform.com/213476162295156
- Jan. 6: https://jacohd.jotform.com/213475567151155
The health department also notes that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is offering free walk-in testing. Information about that is available by clicking here.
They also say that people can request a home PCR test by clicking here. However, those are not rapid tests.
