JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County, Missouri, Health Department says that it is not taking walk-ins at their COVID testing sites this week. 

This applies from Jan. 4 through Jan. 6. 

Those who have appointments will be tested, however.

They say they have "opened up a few more slots for this week." 

They then provided the following links: 

The health department also notes that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is offering free walk-in testing. Information about that is available by clicking here

They also say that people can request a home PCR test by clicking here. However, those are not rapid tests.

