JACKSON COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Jackson County Health Department announced on Thursday that it will be temporarily closing its clinic through Nov. 27.

The closing is due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.

The closing does include scheduled drive-thru flu clinics.

Several communities in the metro area have hit record high cases over the past few weeks.

