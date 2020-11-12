JACKSON COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Jackson County Health Department announced on Thursday that it will be temporarily closing its clinic through Nov. 27.
The closing is due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.
The closing does include scheduled drive-thru flu clinics.
Several communities in the metro area have hit record high cases over the past few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.