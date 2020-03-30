INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - The Jackson County Health Department has told the Bass Pro Shops in Independence, Missouri, to close.
According to a spokeswoman with the Jackson County Health Department, they sent a letter to the Independence business located at 18001 Bass Pro Drive, instructing them to shut their doors. If they remain open, they said law enforcement will be contacted.
“Bass Pro has been called and instructed to close. Their letter of non-compliance is going out today. If they remain open this week, law enforcement will be contacted.”
The closing of the Independence store does not affect the Bass Pro Shops store in Olathe.
