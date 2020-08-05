JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The health department warns residents that attended church at two locations or a gathering at Moose Lodge to get tested immediately for the coronavirus.
The Jackson County Health Department said if you attended church services at Old Paths Baptist Church on July 19, or the day camp between July 20 and 24, you need to begin quarantining and continue to for two weeks and to get tested immediately.
The department said there are 30 confirmed cases at Old Paths Baptist Church with the potential of 300 or more exposed.
If you attended church services at Courageous Life Church on July 26, you also need to begin quarantining for two weeks and get tested immediately. One positive test has been recorded with the potential of 200 other exposures.
The department said if you attended Moose Lodge #2414 on July 19, you need to begin quarantining for two weeks and get tested immediately. Five positive cases have been recorded and there are 30 potential exposures.
