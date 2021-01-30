JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Health Department said Friday evening that it had not received any additional coronavirus vaccine shots during the week.
The county makes a request to the State of Missouri each week for shipments.
"Each week, we request vaccine shipments from the state of Missouri, but this week was the first time we did not receive any of the first doses we requested," the county said in a statement.
Jackson County says it has received nearly 130,000 responses on its COVID-19 vaccine communication form.
There are more than 60,000 high-risk individuals in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.