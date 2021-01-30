Only half of Covid-19 vaccines delivered to states have been used, CDC data shows. Here's one reason why

Syringes wand vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be administered to front-line health care workers under an emergency use authorization at a drive up vaccination site from Renown Health in Reno, Nevada on December 17, 2020.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Health Department said Friday evening that it had not received any additional coronavirus vaccine shots during the week.

The county makes a request to the State of Missouri each week for shipments.

"Each week, we request vaccine shipments from the state of Missouri, but this week was the first time we did not receive any of the first doses we requested," the county said in a statement.

Jackson County says it has received nearly 130,000 responses on its COVID-19 vaccine communication form.

There are more than 60,000 high-risk individuals in the community.

