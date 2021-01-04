The Jackson County Health Department has announced new COVID-19 testing sites and locations. The below sites will cover the week of January 11-15.
Monday Jan. 11: Lee’s Summit
- This is a Drive-Thru
- Lee’s Summit- 505 NW Blue parkway, Lee’s Summit 64063
- Registration link: https://form.jotform.com/203525345099155
Tuesday Jan. 12: Grandview
- This is not a drive-thru clinic
- Grandview- The View: Grandview- The View Community Center 13500 Byars Rd., Grandview MO 64030.
- Registration link: https://form.jotform.com/203424965918161
Wednesday Jan. 13: Blue Springs
- This is not a drive thru clinic
- Blue Springs- Vesper Hall 400 NW Vesper St. Blue Springs
- Registration link: https://form.jotform.com/203365265736156
Thursday Jan. 14: Lee’s Summit
- This is a drive-thru
- Lee’s Summit- 505 NW Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit 64063
- Registration link: https://form.jotform.com/203524813386153
Friday Jan. 15: Independence
- Not a drive-thru
- Independence- Independence Uptown Farmers Market- 211 W Truman Rd., Independence MO 64050
Registration Link: https://form.jotform.com/203365252997161
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.