The Jackson County Health Department has announced new COVID-19 testing sites and locations. The below sites will cover the week of January 11-15. 

Monday Jan. 11:  Lee’s Summit

Tuesday Jan. 12: Grandview

Wednesday Jan. 13: Blue Springs

Thursday Jan. 14: Lee’s Summit

 

Friday Jan. 15: Independence

  • Not a drive-thru
  • Independence- Independence Uptown Farmers Market- 211 W Truman Rd., Independence MO 64050

Registration Link: https://form.jotform.com/203365252997161

