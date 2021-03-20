LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- About 1,000 coronavirus vaccination shots were administered Saturday for staff members of the Lee's Summit School District.
The Jackson County Health Department administered the vaccination drive for the staff members on Saturday.
The health department expects 2,000 total vaccinations will be given throughout the weekend.
. @JacksonCountyHD has been an invaluable partner in implementing health and safety measures this year. That partnership continues today for #LSR7’s first staff vaccine clinic. Lots of happy faces today. #R7proud pic.twitter.com/L2penTUvlf— Lee's Summit Schools (@LSR7) March 20, 2021
We are incredibly proud to partner with @LSR7 to provide vaccine opportunities to our area education heroes! Close to 2,000 vaccines will be administered this weekend! #VaccinateKC pic.twitter.com/jVxI8RgwqI— Jackson County Health Department (@JacksonCountyHD) March 20, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.