JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County’s mask mandate is extended until Oct. 7. It came down to a 6-3 vote this morning by county legislators.
Before the vote, several people made their voices heard against the mandate. However, it wasn’t the result they hoped for.
Around 18 speakers came to the meeting for public comment. There was also a crowd standing around the room with signs on their stance. Several people shared their skepticism about recent data while others called to unmask, because they say it’s affecting children.
At the start of the meeting, the Jackson County Health Department recommended the extension. They presented data showing Jackson County to be a high transmission area for cCOVIDovid-19.
The mandate requires all people ages 5 and up to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.
One resident says he hopes those against will continue to make their voices heard to legislators. Another says he’s glad the resolution passed and hopes everyone will do their part until things change.
“The elected officials should not be able to walk down the street in peace. It’s time. It’s time to rise up and fight back,” resident Mark Anthony Jones said.
“Maybe we can knock this thing out, but we need people to do what they need to do. You need to go get vaccinated. If you don’t wear a mask at least get vaccinated,” resident Travis Hagewood said.
The initial mask mandate was put into place on Aug. 9 and set to expire on Sept. 7.
