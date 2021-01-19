Frank White and his wife received the vaccine at the Truman medical center today

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tuesday morning Frank White and his wife received the vaccine after meeting the current state vaccine guidelines. 

White and his wife were given the dose at Truman Medical Center in hopes to encourage others to do the same. White says he and his wife are looking forward to visiting their elderly grandparents.

Frank white vaccine quote.jpg

For more information on when the vaccine is available click here.

