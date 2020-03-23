JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. released an emergency funding proposal Monday to combat the toll of the coronavirus on the community.
White named his emergency funding proposal in honor of Missouri State Representative Joe Runions, who recently announced he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
The proposed funding is focused on providing essential support to the county’s safety-net health care providers, Truman Medical Center and the County’s Health Department, as well as first responders and area in-home food delivery agencies.
If approved by the county legislature, the Runions Act would make millions of dollars immediately available for frontline providers to purchase the equipment, tests and resources they need to keep the community safe.
“While my team’s work on this plan started prior to hearing the unfortunate news about Rep. Runions’ diagnosis, I thought it was fitting to honor him in this way as soon as I heard Joe’s powerful call to action,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “From his hospital bed, still fighting this terrible disease, he called on us to step up and do everything we can to ensure that those we rely on to take care of us have the tools and resources they need to wage this war. That is exactly what the Runions Act does and that is exactly what I will continue to do for Joe and everyone else in our community.”
The Runions Act would provide Truman Medical Center $3 million to assist the hospital’s purchase need of ventilators or personal protective equipment, increase their testing capacity, including drive-through testing, and increasing their limited hospital bed capacity.
The Jackson County Health Department would receive $1 million for testing kits, personal protective equipment, additional staffing and other resources to assist in the testing and contract tracing of COVID-19.
Community health providers would also receive $1 million to help maximize Truman Medical Center and the County Health Department’s reach and capacity by partnering with other community health care providers to increase testing, contact tracing and care for the uninsured.
$2 million would be received for temporary sheltering and increased hospital capacity to help provide temporary housing for individuals who do not have a safe location to stay during their quarantining. This would include, but not limited to, those who are housing insecure, homeless and living with high-risk persons. It would also increase the number of beds available throughout the County.
$1.5 million would be received for area food agencies to provide meal delivery to those who are unable, or it is unsafe, for them to leave their homes. Agencies will be encouraged to hire unemployed service employees, or utilize restaurants negatively impacted by the virus.
$1.5 million would go to first responders, law enforcement and detention facilities to provide personal protective equipment and additional equipment and staffing. Funds are said to be matched by local municipalities.
