INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - - One local election office is grappling with staffers who’ve now tested positive for COVID-19, likely contracted during the voting process.
Jackson County election officials have just confirmed that 30 paid election workers have tested positive, two of them hospitalized. Tammy Brown, the Jackson County Board of Elections Republican Director, added that one of the staff members hospitalized is in the ICU.
The first person infected was a part-time employee who worked at the absentee voting location. She estimated that was approximately 2-1/2 weeks ago, noting that advance absentee voting began weeks before that. He was sent home to quarantine, but it didn’t take long for more people on the staff to test positive.
“And then more people were getting it at the absentee office,” Brown said. “One of our full-time people spent a lot of time up there managing it and she came down with it about a week before Election Day.”
To date, she said, eight of 19 full-time staff and 22 of approximately 40 part-time staff have tested positive. Many of those part-time employees, she said, are retirees who have helped out for years, committed to the cause.
“We love our part-timers” said Brown. “We couldn't survive without them and they know how much we appreciate them. They really did put their lives on the line to make sure everybody got a chance to vote, as did my full-time staff and our election judges at the polls.”
COVID-19 made this election year risky for poll workers, but the Jackson County Election Board came up with a plan. They created a drive-thru system specifically for COVID-positive or quarantined voters. It was by appointment. Poll workers there were suited up in full protection gear.
“We only had so many workers and we only had so much PPE, so we set hours and we allotted the PPE for the COVID voters,” Brown explained. “The Saturday afternoon before the election and all day on Election Day we had gowns, masks, face shields and gloves.
The trouble arose, she said, when those voters started showing up in the lines for ordinary curbside voting.
“That was meant for the elderly, handicapped and disabled. It was not meant for COVID. That’s why we had the COVID drive-thru, open all day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. just like a regular poll,” she continued.
But once they showed up, they couldn’t be turned away.
“Once they were in line, there was no getting them out of the line, so they were coming when we only had on gloves and masks,” she said.
She suspects that, combined with the estimated 1,000 people per-day walking through the absentee office in the last week, was the source of the spread.
“And then there were probably some people who didn’t realize they had it,” Brown added. “We handed out pens with styluses on them, tried to keep contact to a minimum. We had hand sanitizer. We disinfected after every voter. But when you have that many people in and out of buildings, it’s going to happen.”
In addition to the full-time and part-time employees who worked leading up to Election Day, Jackson County had approximately 1,400 single-day workers at polls on Election Day.
Tuesday, Brown got word of the first positive test among that group, an election judge.
She worries this is just the beginning and urges people to pay attention to possible symptoms and get tested.
KCTV5 News sent requests to three other election jurisdictions for information on any positive tests.
Only one responded with certainty.
Kansas City Election Board Democratic Director Lauri Ealom said she’s not had any reports of staff or poll workers showing symptoms or testing positive. She added that she is working to get free testing for their staff and poll workers next week.
