JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The Jackson County Detention Center said they are going to start coronavirus testing of employees and inmates.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, the Jackson County Detention Center will start mandatory COVID-19 testing of their employees Tuesday.
They will also be testing the inmates on Tuesday if they consent to a test.
“Inmates can’t be forced to test. We’re optimistic about inmates level of interest in test and their participation,” Forte said.
If any inmate refuses to take a test, the result will be to quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.