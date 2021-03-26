JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County will be easing some COVID-19 restrictions beginning April 9.
All businesses will now be allowed to open at full capacity and there will be no capacity limits.
There's also no capacity limits on gatherings.
The mask mandate will still be in place and social distancing is required.
“Over the past year, we have made tremendous strides to combat this pandemic and we don’t want to lose the progress that we’ve made,” Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. said in a statement. “In order to do that, we must continue to wear face coverings and maintain our distance from others when in public spaces out of respect for those in our community who are waiting to be vaccinated. If we remain diligent in our prevention efforts, we will be one step closer to getting back some normalcy in our daily lives.”
The order begins the same day Phase 3 of Missouri's vaccination plan begins.
