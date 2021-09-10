BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) --- A Jackson County judge has granted a temporary restraining order to close down Rae's Cafe.

The order will last for at least 21 days, according to the signed order.

The order says that violations of it could "rise to sanctions against the person or entity violating the order."

ORIGINAL STORY

Jackson County is asking a judge for a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction against a Blue Springs restaurant for openly defying the mask order.

The court order points out there has been 388 deaths due to COVID and says we are in the midst of a global health crisis.

Former prosecutor Phil LeVota said the legal fight will be a difficult and expensive for Rae's Cafe.

"Very interesting and specific petition for a restraining order was filed by Jackson County detailing each and every contact and violation of Rae's Cafe in their alleged violation of the mask mandate. Now we will see how the judge rules on the petition," he said. "Unfortunately, the owners of Rae's Cafe are going to have an expensive and consequential lesson that you can't just thumb your nose at the law even if you passionately disagree with it. Even if you disagree with the mask mandate, we are a country of laws and you have to follow the legal process to challenge a law when you disagree, not just disregard the law."

Earlier on Friday the health department was delivered another letter to the owner as customers lined up for breakfast.

“There’s no court order! So, this is all they can do!” declared the owner Amanda Wohletz.

Wohletz smacked the order down on the table outside where customers pay a dollar cover charge to enter the restaurant which now considers itself a private club.

“Have a great day. I’ll leave it right there for everyone to see,” Wohetz said.

The new order was delivered with the support of Jackson County sheriff's deputies who calmly walked by as customers cackled about the “drama” and proclaimed they will “not wear a mask.”

The new Jackson County Health Department order reads “Violation of this Order constitutes an imminent threat and menace to public health, constitutes a public nuisance, and is punishable by fine, imprisonment or other remedies available under law.”

This comes after a public battle between the Jackson County Health Department and Rae’s Café’ located in Blue Springs.

Jackson County businesses turn into private clubs to avoid mask order Rae’s Cafe is no longer alone in its shift to private club ownership in an attempt to avoid the mask order in Jackson County.

The restaurant lost its food permit for violating the county’s mask ordinance. It reopened as a private club with a dollar cover charge.

The county says they are seeking court orders from the judge to permanently close Rae’s Café.