LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Eastern Jackson County businesses will have to require masks starting Monday. County Executive Frank White, Jr. on Wednesday afternoon announced he intends to issue a mandate there.
Kansas City and North Kansas City announced similar plans last week. The Kansas City mandate went into effect this past Monday. White said he waited until this week because he first wanted to buy-in from all the school superintendents, which he says he now has.
We’re talking about several cities, including Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Raytown, Grandview, and more.
People in a runner’s group tackling downtown Lee’s Summit Wednesday night were neither surprised nor put out.
“The rules are easy to follow. I’ll follow them. That’s pretty much the bottom line. I hope everyone will do the same,” said Lee’s Summit resident Clayton Dalrymple.
“Do whatever it takes to get rid of it,” said Lee’s Summit resident Joe Struemph. “That’s the only way we’re going to get rid of it is either get vaccines or wear a mask.”
On Monday, the “please wear a mask” signs at business will become “must wear” for anyone age 5 and above, vaccinated or not.
“I personally am saddened that we are back at this stage where we have to do any orders at all,” said White, who blamed the highly contagious delta variant and people not being vaccinated.
One place not included in the Jackson County mandate is Independence, because, like Kansas City, it has its own health department. So far, Independence has yet to do anything more than highly recommend masks.
Last week the city manager there created a mandate for city-owned buildings but dropped the mandate Tuesday, saying the city wants to avoid confusion by having the same rules as private businesses.
Early Wednesday, Independence Mayor Eileen Weir wrote in a tweet, ”One of the toughest decisions of the last 18 months to remove mask requirements at city facilities from the health order. We owe our staff and the public protection for them and their families. Health Advisory still in place: get a vaccine and wear a mask.”
A Greenwood man participating in the Lee’s Summit evening run, who works in Johnson County, said he anticipates neighboring areas will soon add mandates of their own.
“We just started going back to the office about a month ago and they’ve already said, don’t come in next week,” said Ryan Humston. “So, we’re thinking it’s probably going to happen out there pretty soon, too.”
White emphasized that the mask order is a right-now solution, but the longer-term solution is more people taking the vaccine, which is free and in ample supply.
“We are promoting masks in all indoor buildings but until more people get vaccinated, I think we are going to fight this battle for a while,” said White.
Part of the justification for the CDC recommendation of masks for all is that vaccinated people can still carry and spread the virus, but that’s just one piece. Many infectious disease experts emphasize that does not mean the vaccines don’t work for lessening symptoms.
White said Truman Medical Centers/University Health had nine deaths in the past two weeks and all of the people who died were unvaccinated.
The Wyandotte County Commission has a special meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. They are expected to vote at that meeting on how to proceed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.