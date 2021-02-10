KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City started hand tallying demographic information like race and ethnicity to get the same data the state is already collecting.
Kansas City Health Department director Dr. Rex Archer said it’s not required for vaccinators to input race and ethnicity when reporting vaccinations to the state. He calls the need for this data "critical."
Archer said he’s asked the state to make those questions a required field in all data entry.
“We don’t really know if we are doing it equitably if we aren’t getting that data to be able to look at that,” said Archer.
In Kansas City 151 per 100,00 people who identify as Hispanic or LatinX died from coronavirus compared to 86 people in the Black community and 55 white.
“If we’re going to reduce our deaths effectively, we have to make darn sure that we are at least vaccinating proportionately in those populations,” said Archer. “It would be better if we were over proportionately vaccinating, since they are at higher risk.”
When KCTV 5 asked the state why KC health leaders were hand counting demographic information the public information officer said the data is easy for “designated coordinators” to request.
When KCTV 5 requested the data for this story the state said it is not “readily available.”
Before his state of the City address Wednesday night Mayor Quinton Lucas weighed in on a lack of demographic data at the local level.
“We are flying in the clouds right now, not even having instruments to see where we are going,” Lucas said. “These are the sorts of things that will continue to [make the pandemic] last longer.”
