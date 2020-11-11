WASHINGTON (KCTV) -- A new warning from the IRS: beware a text promising a $1,200 stimulus check.
The text is one of the latest ways criminals are trying to steal your personal information.
The text promises the check and provides a link so the money can be delivered into your bank account. But if you follow the link, scammers get your personal and financial information.
Here’s how the text reads:
"You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 TREAS FUND. Further action is required to accept this payment into your account. Continue here to accept this payment …"
The IRS does not contact people through text or emails. If you receive a text like this, report it to phishing@irs.gov, along with a screenshot and information about the day and time you received the message, the number that appeared on caller ID and the number that received the message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.