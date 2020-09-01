KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The InterContinental KC at the Plaza has laid off 114 employees due to the continued economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
On various dates in March 2020, the InterContinental Kansas City at the Plaza located at 401 Ward Parkway, temporarily furloughed and/or laid off employees. The hotel hoped to have these employees return to their positions after a brief period.
“Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its continued economic impact on the hospitality industry generally and this hotel specifically, which was not reasonably foreseeable at the time of the actions, InterContinental Kansas City is forced to make the lay-offs permanent for some if its employees,” the hotel said.
As of August 29, 2020, the hotel has permanently laid off 114 employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.