KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Tuesday the vacant lot of Indian Springs Mall turned into a drive-thru pickup location for Harvesters to give food to families of Schlagle and Washington High School students.
As families slowly inched their way closer to the front of the line, Kansas City, Kansas, police officers worked quickly to fill cars with fresh food.
“We’ve got some milk. We have some vegetables. Some fruits,” Public Information Officer for the KCK Police Department Dustin Dierenfeldt said.
Before COVID-19 took its toll on all our communities and far beyond, Harvesters distributed food every 2nd and 4th Tuesday at Schlagle High School.
Tuesday, families picked up at the old mall site. They lined up early for the 3 p.m. start time.
“I got here about 1:15 p.m.,” Yolanda Roach said.
“About 1:45 p.m.,” Brett Rutledge said.
One woman teared up at the sight of just how many people needed assistance and the stress she felt that so many of us feel.
“It’s sad, very sad,” Retha Horn said.
“I never thought in my whole life I’d see something like this. It’s scary, but what do you do? You still have to live,” Rutledge said.
“There have always been people who need help, but now it seems like everyone no matter what socioeconomic background you come from is needing assistance,” Sonya Scott said.
The help is appreciated.
“I thank God,” Horn expressed.
“I want to give a shout out to the KCK police department,” Rutledge said. “I want to give a thank you to them.”
“Normally we run about 75-80 cars, today the last count that we had was 103,” Dierenfeldt said.
Scott just happened to be the very last car in line to receive some of the 12,000-15,000 pounds of food distributed at Indian Springs Mall Tuesday. She put it all in perspective.
“I’m glad to be the last car in line because that means I’m in line. I’d rather be the last car than not be in line at all,” Scott said.
Harvesters is asking anyone who is able to donate to consider doing so to help ensure food and resources for growing needs.
