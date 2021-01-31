LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- As Johnson County continues to vaccinate people 80 or older, there appears to be some senior citizens falling through the cracks.
Bob and Helen Hays live in Greenwood Terrace independent living center in Lenexa. They’re both in their 90s and recently celebrated a 70th wedding anniversary.
So when their daughter, Sharon Tafreshi, found out about a COVID outbreak at the facility, she got nervous.
“I mean, they are people that if they get it, they are probably going to die from it,” Tafreshi said.
She wanted to know why the residents of the center hadn’t been vaccinated, when it seems most other senior care facilities across the state have been.
“I called county commissioners, I called Topeka, I called the health department. I called anybody I could,” Tafreshi said.
Johnson County officials told her the facility should be covered under the federal pharmacy program administered by CVS.
But CVS told us in a statement that “as originally structured by the federal government, the long-term care vaccination program did not include independent living facilities.”
The federal program only covers skilled nursing facilities and assisted living programs. CVS has administered first doses to all 354 Kansas facilities that signed up for the program through them and seconds doses are underway.
“I just feel like these people have been kind of forgotten or they’re being caught in the middle of the county thinking that the federal government is doing it, and and the federal government saying they can’t get to it right now,” Tafreshi said.
Greenwood Terrace’s parent company, Holiday Retirement, say they have 10 active COVID cases as of Sunday, which triggered safety protocols like shutting down common areas, and isolating residents in their rooms.
They said in a statement “we are just as disappointed as our residents, resident family members, and community associates that independent living has not been prioritized through the federal government.”
The company says they’ve been reaching out to state, local, and private health officials to get a vaccination clinic at the location.
Tafreshi’s parents were able to get a vaccine in Johnson County last week after standing in a long line in the cold at the Okun Field House in Shawnee.
Tafreshi signed them both up online and drove them there herself. She also signed up a few of their neighbors.
But not every senior in the facility has the means to sign up themselves or even to get transportation. Greenwood Terrace has stopped their transportation service for residents due to COVID-19.
“They are like sitting ducks over there,” Tafreshi said. “They don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do.”
Johnson County said in a statement Sunday night that they are “aware of the recent issues with Greenwood Terrace,” and have learned that the facility was continuing to hold congregate dining and programs up until January 14th.
The county said they have provided guidance on controlling the spread of the virus, though it is the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services who has regulatory authority over independent living center, not the health department.
“We are also looking at ways to make it easier for their residents to get vaccinated including helping them make appointments and potentially offer transportation if needed,” the statement also said.
Full statement from Johnson County:
JCDHE doesn’t have regulatory authority over independent living facilities…that authority lies with Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services.
However, JCDHE has provided ongoing, regular guidance to all of the senior residential facilities in our county, including this facility. We provide recommendations on ways to prevent and control infections, but we unfortunately can’t enforce these controls as they are regulated by KDADS. We are saddened for the residents and staff impacted by this outbreak and are advising the facility on infection control. Through our work with them we have learned that they have been holding congregate dining and programs up until Jan. 14. Our health department staff is aware of the recent issues with Greenwood Terrace and have provided advice on assisting with controlling the spread of the virus.
We are also looking at ways to make it easier for their residents to get vaccinated including helping them make appointments and potentially offer transportation if needed. The CVS program to vaccinate nursing homes is a federal program. We are continuing to work to gain access to that data."
A CVS representative told KCTV5 news that there has been a lot of confusion among state and local governments, and various senior living associations across the country about the federal vaccine program.
Since its inception though, independent living centers were never covered.
Full statement from CVS Health:
“We have completed administering the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to all 354 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Kansas that selected us as their vaccination partner. Our regularly updated data shows second doses are well underway, and progressing daily.
As originally structured by the federal government, the long-term care vaccination program did not include independent living facilities. The CDC has since made numerous adjustments in facility assignments and vaccine allocation. We do not have a record of Greenwood Terrace being assigned to us.”
Tafreshi said a manager at Greenwood Terrace told her Sunday that another resident had died of COVID-19, bringing the total to five. But the Holiday Retirement would only confirm three deaths.
Tafreshi hopes the county takes action soon to help the seniors at Greenwood Terrace who have yet to get a vaccine.
“There are retired teachers over there. There are retired nurses over there. My dad, he’s a World War II vet,” she said. “There are so many people over there that have given to the community.”
Full statement from Greenwood Terrace:
"We are just as disappointed as our residents, resident family members, and community associates that independent living has not been prioritized through the federal government. Through our own persistent local outreach, we have been able to secure dates or complete vaccination clinics for 83 of our communities. It goes without saying that our goal is to be at 100%. We want to provide the most efficient access to the vaccine for all of our residents and associates but know that each individual state and county is currently making their own prioritizations when it comes to vaccine distribution. As an organization, Holiday does not have access to the vaccine on a national scale and we have received no assistance from the government. We have teams working around the clock, doing everything they can to educate providers that our resident population is among the most vulnerable.
Each day, we continue to reach out to state decision makers and local county health departments, grocery store pharmacies, and any other provider we become aware of, to request that an onsite vaccine clinic be hosted at our community. In fact, all of the clinics we have been able to secure have been mostly through local pharmacies, grocery store pharmacies, and local fire departments. Even though the vaccine is an option in many counties and could be the right choice for a resident, we certainly recognize that it is difficult for many to attend a public vaccine clinic.
We believe that every resident should have access to safely receive the vaccine in our community without the headache of travel, long lines, and additional risk of exposure. We will continue local outreach for each community until a federal program prioritizes independent living across the nation or until access to the vaccine is provided to all Holiday Retirement communities, including Greenwood Terrace
The community currently has ten active cases, including both residents and associates. Once a community surpasses three cases, the community moves into restricted access—residents are asked to isolate in their apartments, the dining room closes and all meals are delivered, and all activities are suspended. While we know entering into a restricted phase is difficult for our residents and associates, it is a necessary measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The management team at Greenwood Terrace has been in close contact with the local Health Department and has been assured that all measures being taken are appropriate."
