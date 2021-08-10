INDEPENEDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- After a Tuesday night school board meeting, the Independence School District will require face masks indoors for all students 2 years of age and older and all adults.
According to an email sent to parents, last year ISD had nearly 2,100 school-related quarantines, which resulted in more than 19,000 lost instructional days.
The CDC does not require K-12 students to quarantine due to close contact if all parties were properly wearing a mask during time of exposure.
This mandate for Independence schools will go into effect starting Wednesday, August 11. Families may change their student's learning plan by August 17 if they would like to switch to or from virtual learning.
