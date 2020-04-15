INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Independence officials announced Wednesday that the Adventure Oasis Water Park will not open for the 2020 season.
In a press release, they said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the public health.
“We, like communities across the country, are analyzing all of our programs and services to ensure that we are taking the appropriate steps to protect our citizens and visitors,” Mayor Eileen Weir said. “This will involve tough decisions, like not opening Adventure Oasis, or programs and events our citizens and visitors have come to know and love. We hope to plan family events later this spring and summer as our parks and public spaces are allowed to reopen.”
If you are a season pass holder, refunds will start immediately. If an individual paid with cash or check, a check will be mailed to the pass holder. All refunds will be processed within 30 business days.
For additional information, call (816) 325-7370, Monday through Friday, 1 – 4 p.m. Callers can also leave a message which will be returned within 24 regular business hours during the week.
