INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The mayor of Independence has chosen to restrict businesses like hair salons and tattoo shops starting on Sunday.
Mayor Eileen Weir announced on Friday that all “body care services” will be prohibited in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This includes hair and nail salons, barbershops, tattoo and piercing shops, and massage providers.
According to the mayor, “These types of services are more likely to transmit illness due to the unavoidable close person-to-person contact.”
“As we see this virus continue to spread across the country, it is important that we further limit person-to-person contact while enforcing social distancing,” the mayor said.
Retail sales will still be permitted. Healthcare services such as physical therapy will not be impacted.
“This is not a decision we take lightly,” she added. “We know there are economic repercussions in our area for these decisions and we are working with the Chamber of Commerce to plan for recovery appropriately.”
As with the bars and restaurants, the prohibition will be “strictly enforced” until March 31, but will be “evaluated on an ongoing basis as this crisis evolves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.