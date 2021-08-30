INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The city of Independence has issued an exposure warning for everyone who attended the Aug. 16 council meeting.
The city said Monday they were made aware of at least one positive COVID-19 case associated with those who attended the city council meeting two weeks ago.
Everyone who attended the meeting or was in the chamber was "likely exposed and should get tested," the city said, "especially if showing any symptoms of COVID-19."
They note testing is available at most local pharmacies, urgent care centers, and doctor's offices. Other local testing options can be found here.
The city council meeting that was held on Aug. 16 regarded a resolution requiring masks indoors and outdoors at large community events. The councilmembers voted the resolution down 4-2.
That night, KCTV5 reported that there was a large turnout: "A large crowd filled the city council chambers. City staff opened an overflow room to provide room for everyone who wanted to attend the meeting. At times, Mayor Eileen Weir asked the crowd to hold their applause and cheers until members of the public finished speaking."
You can read that full article here.
