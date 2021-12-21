INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- With a rise in the highly transmissible Omicron variant in the U.S., many are choosing to get tested for COVID-19 before they gather with their families for the holidays.
On Tuesday, the City of Independence announced a $25,000 grant from the Mid-America Regional Council was used to purchase 200 tests and hold a drive-thru testing clinic in collaboration with the Medical Reserve Corps of Greater Kansas City at the Adventure Oasis Water Park.
Everyone who received a PCR test Tuesday in Independence should get their results back within 24-48 hours. The goal is to get results before participants travel or celebrate with family indoors.
“I have a family get together coming up and I started getting sore throat so I thought well this will be a good idea,” Linda Stewart said. “I have family coming in from California. We are all vaccinated but we just want to be double safe.”
“Our hospitals are being overwhelmed by those that are unvaccinated,” Director of Health and Animal Services for the City of Independence Christina Heinen said. “We are hoping to do everything we can to catch some of these infections early to prevent the spread.”
Heinen says several participants had difficulty finding COVID tests before Tuesday’s drive-thru clinic. “We are excited to give this opportunity because we know there is a great need right now for testing,” Heinen said. “We are seeing an explosion in cases right now. We're seeing an extremely high percent positivity. We're seeing percent positivity over 20% for the last month.”
Local health officials are continuing to encourage the public to get vaccinated and receive a booster shot. “We are probably going to see an explosion in cases. We want to be able to stop as many as we can and stop that spread,” Heinen said. “Testing is one part of the puzzle.”
