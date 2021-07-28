INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence Mayor Eileen Weir has issued a health order that will go into effect on Thursday, which encourages people to wear masks but will require them inside city facilities.
As part of the health order, everyone is encouraged to wear masks indoors and avoid large groups. Plus, all businesses are encouraged to require their employees and customers to wear masks indoors. Businesses are also encouraged to "promote vaccination among their staff."
On top of that, masks will be required in all city facilities. That includes:
City Hall
Police Headquarters
Independence Utility Center
Sermon Center
Truman Memorial Building
Palmer Center
Independence Uptown Market
The Cable Dahmer Arena
Exceptions for the mask requirement include children under 5 years old, people with certain disabilities, people eating or drinking, and professional athletes "actively engaged in high-intensity, organized game play."
“The new CDC recommendations reaffirm the Public Health Advisory the City of Independence issued on July 9,” Mayor Eileen Weir said. “We have seen troubling data for our region – with watershed testing nearly doubling for cases of the Delta Variant and regional hospitals at capacity. Missouri is a hot zone for COVID-19, and we all need to do what we can to protect one another, particularly those children under 12 who cannot yet be vaccinated. I continue to encourage everyone, regardless of vaccine status, to wear a mask while in indoor spaces. Beginning on August 2, we are expanding access to Independence Health Department vaccine clinics across the City with options five days a week. We are also exploring resources to provide more testing options in our area.”
“We are closely monitoring the changes occurring in our area,” Mayor Weir said. “We will have Independence data on our website for our residents and stakeholders later this week. Our city remains steadfast in protecting the health of our citizens, as we have throughout the on-going global pandemic. I will review the health order with our staff weekly and will make changes as necessary as we work through this surge. Please continue to do all you can to protect yourself and your neighbors. If you have not already, please consider getting a vaccine and talking to a trusted healthcare provider to answer any questions you might have. Stay home if you are sick, get tested if any symptoms resemble COVID-19, and regularly wash your hands. Our community is relying on each of us to do our part by complying with the city recommendations.”
