INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence's mayor declared a state of emergency on Thursday in response to COVID-19.
“I am today declaring a state of emergency as outlined in our City Charter to preserve the peace, property and safety of our citizens,” Mayor Weir said. “We have detailed emergency plans in place for each of our departments and with this declaration these emergency operation plans have been activated. We will make a detailed announcement tomorrow with the changes citizens and the public will see to City services and operations.”
In addition to the declaration of emergency, the Mayor has called a special council meeting for tomorrow at 6 p.m.
“At this time there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the Independence area,” said the city manager’s designee as Health Director Christina Heinen. “However, we urge citizens to take necessary precautions to keep themselves and their families healthy. This includes regular hand washing, avoiding large events especially if you are in a vulnerable population for this disease, and staying home when you are sick.”
The city has developed a website with information to keep residents informed at indep.us/coronavirus.
