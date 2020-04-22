INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - Another business in Independence is asking why it was deemed nonessential. Last week KCTV5 News told you about a store supplying shoes to essential workers we helped to reopen.
E. Edwards Workwear in Independence sells shoes, hard hats and clothing to essential workers. Essential workers are feeling the strain of businesses like this being shut down.
“We have dangerous trees that we are trying to remove for people and if we don’t have the proper gear,” Kingdom Tree Owner Adam Brown said.
Brown and his employee were hoping to purchase some shoes from E. Edwards Workwear Wednesday.
“These have a million miles on them. They’ve made their money and it’s time to move on,” Arborist Ken Vogel said.
He was allowed to go into the store and look at shoes, but the store’s management doesn’t know if they’re operating correctly.
“We wanted to make sure we were playing by the rules, essentially and trying to be a good partner with the city,” E. Edwards Workwear Director of Sales and Marketing Eric Tadda said.
He says when a health investigator came to the door saying they needed to shut down, the company was confused.
“We’ve got to get them the equipment they need to function properly,” Tadda said.
The Independence chamber later sent an email saying the store could re-open but only if they follow extensive restrictions.
“They allow us to make appointments, which is super hard for the general essential workers out there. Think of a roofer, electrician trying to make an appointment before he goes to the job,” Tadda said.
Meanwhile, communication with the county has gone silent. Jackson County hasn’t responded to any of their requests to get some clarity.
“We want to be there for the city and we understand. We’re practicing social distancing. We have signs on our door. We’re trying to do what’s right,” Tadda said.
They don’t know what is right in this case.
“It can be frustrating going from place to place and you can’t just go to Walmart and buy what we need. It’s got to be workwear for the industry’s specific needs,” Brown said.
KCTV5 News also reached out to the Jackson County Health Department. It’s public information officer has not returned our calls.
