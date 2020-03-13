INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, the city of Independence announced changes in services, as well as closures and cancellations due to coronavirus.
“This emergency is evolving but it is our social responsibility to help flatten the curve by doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 while protecting our residents, visitors and people who work within the City limits,” Mayor Eileen Weir said.
“To bring some context on how quickly COVID-19 has spread, on February 21, Italy saw 19 cases of this disease, today they have more than 12,500 and their healthcare workers are now making challenging life or death decisions for hundreds of patients," she said.
"We are following the directions of the CDC while working with our local hospitals, schools, business owners and residents to encourage the public to take precautions to protect themselves and their families," she said.
The list of changes that were made on Friday can be read here.
