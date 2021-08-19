KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The KCMO City Council has voted to extend the city's mask mandate until Sept. 23.
It passed by a 10-2 vote.
Heather Hall and Brandon Ellington voted against it.
This comes after a heated night of debate on Wednesday.
KCTV5's Abby Dodge spoke with Mayor Quinton Lucas and Councilmember Theresa Loar today.
Both were confident the mask mandate extension would pass council without any problem.
There was one family standing outside City Hall this afternoon with signs opposing the mask extension.
One woman placed a yellow Star of David on her chest as she walked into the building. They declined KCTV5's requests to interview them.
Both Lucas and Loar noted the passionate crowd at last night’s meeting in the Northland.
Loar said many of the speakers weren’t from Kansas City and only represent a small faction of the larger community.
“Well, it was a tough crowd, let me tell ya', to say the least," she said. "It was a group focused on specific things. It wasn’t really a representation of the Northland.”
“I think we gave folks a chance to engage in the democratic process," said Mayor Lucas. "They were not successful in their point. But, I think respect is important. Hearing profanities when there are children present. Hearing a lot of the stuff that happened, I don’t think that represents Kansas City’s voice, particularly when we’re fighting a real public health pandemic.”
