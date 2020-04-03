KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Grocery retailer Hy-Vee is continuing to add precautions in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
In a release Friday, the company announced that it would be adding a back-panel window to checkout stands in addition to the existing front panels already in place in stores.
The stores will also begin putting out one-way signs in their aisles over the weekend to direct customers to shop in a way to prevent them from passing each other too closely and to help encourage social distancing guidelines of staying six feet apart.
Starting Monday, Hy Vee is also encouraging customers to follow a “one person per cart” rule in an effort to limit the total number of people in the stores at a given time.
Besides these moves, the company has already limited hours at stores, staying open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the general public with an early access hour at 7 a.m. for older shoppers or those with other underlying health conditions.
The store has also offer special pick-up and delivery hours for those groups more susceptible to this illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.