FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – All Hy-Vee stores and distribution centers are now requiring that all employees wear masks in response to the coronavirus.
“Hy-Vee provided masks to all employees over the past several weeks. Effective today (Monday), wearing a mask or other facial coverings inside Hy-Vee stores is mandatory for employees to help protect both our employees and customers.”
Over the last couple of weeks, Hy-Vee has installed temporary plexiglas barriers at all check- out stands, pharmacy, customer service and convenience store counters.
The store has also put six feet social distancing indicators on the floor where lines typically form. One-way directional signage for all aisles has also been implemented and employees are sanitizing all carts and check stand belts between each customer’s use.
“In addition, to show its gratitude to employees during this time, Hy-Vee is providing another front-line employee appreciation bonus to all of its part-time and full-time store employees. The employees will receive a 10% bonus on all their hours worked from April 13 through May 3. This is the second employee appreciation bonus the company is providing to its front-line employees. The other 10% bonus was on all hours worked from March 16 to April 12.”
