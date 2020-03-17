KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Big changes are in store for Hy-Vee shoppers as the retailer works to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting Wednesday, all stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The shortened hours will give employees more time to re-stock the shelves and deep clean the store.

In addition, all online deliveries will be made by companies like DoorDash or Shipt.

Hy-Vee is asking all healthy customers to shop in store if they are able so they can focus their delivery and pick-up services on elderly and disabled customers.

Other retailers are also significantly changing their operations in response to the coronavirus as well, with some stores like Macy’s even closing their doors for a period of time in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.