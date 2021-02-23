KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- The vaccine is now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacies in Missouri.
It’s part of a federal effort to make more vaccines available.
Those who are eligible in Missouri can sign up on Hy-Vee’s website.
The grocery chain received their first round of the Pfizer vaccine this week and started vaccinating people yesterday. Appointments at Kansas City metro locations are booked right now, but more will come available as more shipments of the vaccine come in.
“We’ve been told it is slated for weekly shipments,” Hy-Vee spokesperson Christina Gayman said. “The day of the week can change obviously, and weather can delay things. Shipping process can delay things. But we’ve been told to expect a regular cadence of vaccine allocation in Missouri.”
Gayman said appointment times were claimed as fast as four hours after being posted. Appointments are still available in more rural areas of the state.
The store is following Missouri’s state guidelines for eligibility.
Right now, people 65 and older, and those with certain disabilities or underlying health conditions are eligible.
Hy-Vee asks you to bring a badge or I.D if your employment qualifies you for a vaccine.
They also ask you to bring your insurance card if you have it.
“The vaccines are free but we do try to bill insurance first,” Gayman said.
That’s because while the government paid for the vaccine, it hasn’t necessarily paid to get it into people’s arms. Mostly the cost of paying staff who would normally be doing something else.
Still, even if insurance denies the claims. You will not be billed.
https://www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine
https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/pdf/so-vaccine-distribution-order.pdf
