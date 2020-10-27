FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Tuesday they are introducing an automated cleaning system that will fully clean and sanitize shopping carts after every use.
The grocery store said that by mid-November, more than 200 Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region will have the Sterile Cart system. Hy-Vee says they are the first grocery chain to implement the fully automated sanitization system across its company.
The Sterile Cart system is said to clean several carts quickly and consistently, eliminating the need for store employees to manually clean each cart throughout the day. The system will clean and sanitize the entire cart and not just the handles and high-touch areas.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been our desire to put Hy-Vee customers’ minds at ease with thorough sanitization measures. We are always looking at innovative ways to improve store operations, improve the shopping experience for customers and, most importantly, ensure the health and safety of our customers and our employees,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee, Inc.
Sterile Cart is manufactured by IZZA Manufacturing located in Minnesota and is distributed by Ultra Green Packaging. Kristin Davidson of Ultra Green says the system was conceived and designed specifically to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
“The Sterile Cart system uses a hospital-grade disinfectant that is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and viruses that cause illnesses, including coronavirus,” said Davidson. “The system ships fully assembled, takes up minimal space and sanitizes 1-2 carts per second. The Sterile Cart system provides peace of mind knowing that the carts are cleaned after every use.”
Hy-Vee said the Sterile Cart system uses a low-pressure spray system and a dry-in-place disinfectant. It has a small footprint (6x4 feet) and can easily be installed where shopping carts are returned and staged for customer use.
