TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – A male inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The inmate is over the age of 30 and was recently transferred to Hutchinson Correctional Facility as a security precaution due to his behavior while at Lansing Correctional Facility.
Upon arrival to Hutchinson Correctional Facility, he was immediately taken to the infirmary and kept in a negative air-flow room and was never put into general population. Upon diagnosis, he was transferred back to Lansing Correctional Facility for observation and treatment.
According to a release, the Kansas Department of Corrections has been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on next steps to address the circumstances. As a result of that consultation with KDHE, the following steps were implemented:
- • The inmate was moved to Lansing Correctional Facility for medical isolation for treatment of his symptoms
- • KDHE conducted contact tracing to determine who among the staff and other inmates have been in close contact with the individual
- • KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms
“Transferring residents from Lansing to other facilities is never our first choice, but due to extenuating circumstances, it was necessary,” Zmuda said. “Thankfully our staff took every precaution and we have no reason to believe that any others at the facility are at risk.”
