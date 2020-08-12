TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that a lockdown has been implemented at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility Central Unit after testing revealed additional staff and residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a release, the facility said in total 84 residents and 10 staff members have tested positive this week. A total of 99 residents and 17 staff have tested positive since the COVID-19 pandemic began with five residents and seven staff having recovered. All of the positive cases are asymptomatic.
The facility said they have been in contact with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and have implemented additional steps Wednesday.
- All residents in the Central Unit will remain locked in their cells
- Necessary movement will be done in cohort groups
- Essential resident workers in laundry and food service will continue to operate on a limited schedule
- Some residents may be relocated to Lansing Correctional Facility’s COVID-19 Medical Unit
“KDHE has been on site to evaluate the situation and work with us to determine the best course of action,” Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda said. “The measures taken today will help mitigate the risk of continued exposure at the facility, helping ensure the health and safety of our staff and residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.