KANSAS CITY, (KCTV) -- A lot of items like hand sanitizer are still hard to come by and a free giveaway on Thursday caused a huge gathering of people in east Kansas City.

The line that was visible in the afternoon at 29th and Indiana streets highlighted a huge need in that neighborhood.

Every Thursday, volunteers give away free frozen meat at the Justice Dignity Community Center there. But today, they were handing out sanitizer and cleaning products with the food. That caused a line hundreds of people long to go all the way down the street.

“We probably served at least 500 people probably today, easily,” Pastor Timothy Hayes said. “The first lady got here today. I asked her what time she got here. She said 8 o’clock this morning and the giveaway didn’t start till 12.”

Hayes runs a church inside the Justice Diginity Center. Every Thursday, he and dozens of volunteers give free food to those in need.

“I had several families that showed up and said, ‘You know, we don’t want the meat. We need to hand sanitizer and cleaning products,’” Hayes said.

“They’re out everywhere,” said Richard Eley, who lives nearby. “Sam’s Club, Costco, Price Chopper. Everyone is out.”

Eley showed up just for the sanitizer and was shocked to see a crowd.

“I’m not gonna touch anybody,” he said. “I’m not touching anybody. Just waving at people, elbow bump. That’s about it.”

He thought he was too late to get any cleaning supplies, but then he did get some after all.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are banned in Kansas City, but volunteers said they did what they could to ensure the gathering wasn’t unhealthy.

“The number of people who gathered here is something that we couldn’t really prevent,” said volunteer Emma Ashton. “We had to keep everyone outside and let the wind help us and it’s just a lot safer to keep them outside.”

“Normally on Thursdays we have a sit-down lunch with those same individuals that we feed,” she said. “So, they would get a hot meal and get meat to take home also.”

The Kansas City Health Department said they support the idea of helping out the community and handing out sanitizers. They also applauded the organizers for keeping the event outside. However, they said people need to stay at least 6 feet apart from each other in all public settings.

They are working on guidelines to give to groups and organizations that are helping the community in ways that could draw big crowds.

People who got in line but left empty handed were given a ticket to come back next week and get supplies.