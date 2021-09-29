KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Just a week after the FDA gave emergency use authorization for some COVID-19 booster shots, an estimated 500 people came to a clinic at the old K-Mart at 78th Street and State Avenue on Wednesday.
Several people heading in for their booster used the same word when asked why.
“I just believe in it,” said Ronald D. Wilkinson.
“I believe in it. I believe in doctors. I believe in medicine,” said Al Hobson.
“We just need to believe. We need to stand united,” said David Montgomery.
Some made it clear it was for themselves and others.
“You see a lot of different things and it makes you want to make sure that you’re protected,” said Virginia Gallipeau, who works in scheduling for a doctor’s office.
The site lead, Brandi Dickerson, gave the estimate of 500 people by early evening. She said it had quieted down by the afternoon but at 8 a.m. people were lined up down the sidewalk two hours before they opened.
“This is our second day but our first real big day,” said Dickerson.
Before you drive to get a booster shot, be aware there are some restrictions.
Currently the Pfizer booster, the only one approved to date for a booster, is only available to those who got the Pfizer in the first round.
It also has to be at least six months since your last shot.
It’s approved for anyone 65 and older.
People 18 to 64 also qualify if they have certain medical conditions or a high exposure job.
“I just feel bad about the whole thing,” said Ronald Wilkinson’s wife, Carmen Wilkinson, fighting back tears, “that we can’t get rid of this any quicker, any quicker than this.”
People getting their third shot were not the only ones at Wednesday’s clinic. There were also people like Al Portley, Jr. and his 15-year-old son. They were doing what Carmen Wilkinson was praying for. They were getting their first shots.
“I’ll be honest with you,” said Portley, Jr. “I’m not 100 percent on this, and sometimes there’s not always a right choice but there’s a best choice or the safer choice.”
He is a local minister and said he’s led too many funerals that could have been prevented.
“We’ve lost up to almost 40 people, friends and family, since last year from COVID,” said his wife, RaQeisha Portley. “Half were before vaccination was an option. But the other half, unfortunately, were since vaccination has been an option.”
She works at a long-term care home and got vaccinated all the way back in January. She left work early to come to the clinic with them, just to support them. She left breathing a sigh of relief.
“I’m so proud of them,” she said. “I’m just grateful that now my whole household can say that we’re vaccinated.”
The clinic will be open Wednesday through Friday every week from 10am-6pm at 7836 State Avenue.
It’s not the only place to get the first, second or third round of the shot. To find out what’s closest to you, go to vaccines.gov.
