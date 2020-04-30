KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As stay at home orders phase out or expire, many people are wondering what justice will look like during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic because jury trials are on hold around the country and in the Kansas City metro.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Emily Rittman talked to a prosecutor about the obstacles and possible changes.
Prosecutors and court administrators inside courthouses around the metro are waiting for guidance from state supreme courts on how to eventually move forward with jury trials.
They are also discussing possible modifications to allow for social distancing.
Before the pandemic and when KCTV5 took you inside a courtroom for a trial, the room was often packed with people and full of emotion from victims seeking justice and defendants fighting to prove their innocence.
“Both criminal defendants and crime victims in the state of Missouri have a constitutional right to a speedy trial,” said Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd. “Those speedy trials are going to be difficult to come by as a result of these really extraordinary times.”
Right now, discussions are underway to determine when and how jury trials could resume.
“If we are trying to social distance with six feet between every person, we certainly can’t pick juries in the traditional way,” Zahnd said. “We can’t seat juries in a jury box. Everybody has seen jury boxes on TV. Those seats are very close together.
Some larger courtrooms could use the gallery where spectators usually sit to allow jurors to sit further apart, but not all courtrooms have the space needed to do so.
Zahnd also wonders if the jury pool will be even smaller due to furloughs, layoffs, and health risk factors. He questioned if potential jurors who would participate under normal circumstances will ask to be excused from jury duty.
Zahnd said: “Some of them are going to say, ‘I need to be at work making money to put food on the table for my spouse and my children.’ Other jurors are going to say, ‘I’m 65 years old and at risk.’ Or. ‘I have an autoimmune disease and I’m at risk.’”
KCTV5 News reached out to several local courts to ask when jury trials may resume and what they could look like. Each spokesperson said they are actively working on their plan and listening to guidance from higher courts and elected officials.
