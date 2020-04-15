JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - Many Americans are finally seeing that $1,200 check show up in their bank accounts. For those of us who are fortunate enough to still have a steady job and cash flow, giving back to help those in need may seem like a good idea. But how do you make sure you’re giving responsibly?
There are a lot of organizations asking for help. From all the local food banks, to church groups, to domestic violence shelters. It’s natural to want to lend a helping hand, but the experts say you have to help yourself before you can help others.
Sesily Jackson was surprised to see the boost in her bank account this morning.
“Normally, I just keep it in the account and let it sit there for a while until I figure something out,” Jackson said.
She’s been lucky to keep her job and steady income during the pandemic.
“I’ve definitely been ok. Definitely have been thinking about organizations to donate to provide help for people who are going through a tough time through this,” Jackson said.
But how does she determine how much she can give?
“The most important thing you can do first is take care of yourself, make sure that your cash flow is steady,” Josh Schumm with Kansas Financial Coaching said.
Schumm is a financial planner who teaches the Dave Ramsey approach to get people out of the cycle of living paycheck to paycheck.
“You don’t have to think of it as I can give it all or I don’t give any. But I would first start looking at your financial situation and say can I meet my obligations? Schumm advised.
If your job is steady, you’ve got an emergency savings with at least $1,000, and you can easily pay the minimum payments on all your debt, you can consider being generous.
Just be mindful of the instability in the economy and consider if your situation is as stable as you think it is.
“When a cup runs dry, you can’t pour anything into another cup,” Schumm said.
After all, a generous donation doesn’t have to be a full $1,200.
“If everybody donates $5, that’s already an impact on people’s lives. Even a dollar is something that can be donated if that’s all you can give,” Jackson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.