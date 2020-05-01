FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- On Friday, U.S. Senators for Kansas and Missouri announced that $400 million or more in aid has been allocated for hospitals in each state.
Missouri gets a $12.5 million more than Kansas.
The money comes from the Department of Health and Human Services via the Provider Relief Fund that is part of the CARES Act.
According Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) $400 million will be going to hospitals in Kansas.
The first grant is worth $18 million and will be "distributed to a high-impact hospital in Kansas that has treated a large number of COVID-19 cases." The remaining $382 will go to 201 rural health care providers impacted by the virus.
“Hospitals across Kansas are hurting financially due to COVID-19, some because of the number of cases they are treating and others because they are having to cancel non-emergency procedures and surgeries to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Moran said. “Our hospital and health care providers are on the frontline of this pandemic, and these grants will help provide them with resources to continue fighting COVID-19 and keep their doors open to help patients when this crisis has passed.”
As for Missouri, Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) said the state will be getting $412.5 million.
The breakdown is as follows:
- $296.2 million of that is for rural hospitals and health care providers.
- $82.7 million is for hospitals that have provided inpatient care to a large number of COVID-19 patients.
- The remaining $33.6 million is for hospitals and health care providers with a large number of low-income or uninsured patients.
“Rural hospitals and health care providers, and hospitals with a large number of low-income or uninsured patients, are a lifeline for those who are most at risk of losing access to care,” said Blunt. “I have heard from hospitals across our state that have sustained huge financial losses during this pandemic and are worried they’ll have to shut down. This latest round of aid will help keep these hospitals open so they can continue serving patients now and after the immediate health emergency is behind us. We also need to make sure the hospitals that have seen the highest number of coronavirus patients have what they need to continue saving lives. I appreciate the Department of Health and Human Services for moving quickly to get this funding out to hospitals and health care providers that urgently need it.”
