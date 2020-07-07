KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two popular Westport spots are having to shut down.
HopCat located at 401 Westport Road, and TikiCat which is located in the basement of HopCat, are both shutting down.
HopCat shared why they're closing Tuesday on their Facebook page.
HopCat opened in Kansas City in 2008.
TikiCat, the tropical speakeasy, also posted on their Facebook page Tuesday stating they were also closing but hope to reopen in a different location in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.