LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Parents around the metro are finding themselves taking a big role in their students' learning.
Homeschool teacher Jessica Jackson says being open with your kids about the challenges your family is facing can help ease some of the tension.
“Just involving your kids in the expectations, what’s going on, I think is really important. Just letting them know like, ‘Hey, I have to do my work right now, why don’t you guys play and then I’ll join you as soon as I’m done.’ So just involving your kids in the conversation I think is really helpful," Jackson said.
Jackson said transitioning from public school to homeschooling is difficult, even when it is a family’s choice and they prepare for it.
“I feel like so many parents are feeling this pressure to recreate the public school environment at home and it’s just not possible at home,” Jackson said.
Jackson says a few changes in the daily routine can make the situation easier.
Set a schedule that works for your family’s needs.
School does not have to follow the eight-hour day mold. Sometimes 30 minutes to an hour per subject is enough to keep a student on track.
Let your student work at the time of the day they focus best. Some focus better in the mornings, others prefer to learn in the evenings. Jackson said children have different natural rhythms and following them can help their learning.
Create a clean workspace.
A tidy place to work is helpful to both students and parents working from home. Whether it’s at the kitchen table or a desk in a bedroom, keep the space clean.
Give yourself grace.
Working from home and teaching are two big tasks that a lot of people were not prepared to take on before the outbreak of COVID-19.
“It takes a lot of time to get routines established, so if it feels totally foreign and hard, it’s because it is hard,” Jackson said. “It takes time.”
Jackson said don’t be afraid to modify the learning as needed.
“If you or your child are getting frustrated, just stop. My rule is ‘if there are tears, the lesson is over.’ There’s no point in carrying on if your child is having a hard time. Just let the lesson go for the day and approach it again another day,” Jackson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.