KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s no secret that cases of Covid-19 are on a steep rise in the area. And, it’s no secret that finding a test can be a challenge.
Many are turning to home test kits to determine whether or not they’re positive for coronavirus and, if they are, what then?
It brings to mind the classic philosophical question: “If a tree falls in a forest, and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?”
If an at-home Covid-19 test shows you have the virus but there’s nowhere to report it, does it even count?
Some areas have very clear directions for reporting home test results. The city of Austin recognized that positive cases were underreported. They’re now requesting people who have a positive at-home test call a particular number.
In Ohio, they recommend individuals who test positive report it to the local health department.
In Rhode Island, the state department of health encourages residents to report at-home results to the state.
They're all different, but all very clear.
That’s not the case in our area.
We checked with area health departments, asking about what people testing positive with an at-home test should do. Many, including the Kansas City Health Department, had no response.
In Missouri, a spokesperson said people testing positive should report it to local health departments. But, Jackson County told us there’s not a system in place for reporting results at a local level.
Platte County responded that if someone does report a positive test to them, it does get entered into a database.
Currently, the state of Kansas considers at-home tests “suspect cases.” And, because the results are not required to be reported to public health, they are not included in case counts.
Wyandotte County Health Department told us that neither they nor the state health department have a mechanism for collecting and reporting at-home Covid test results. But, they continue to monitor Covid testing numbers through testing clinics, which are required to report those results to the state.
Johnson County told us the Department of Health and Environment is working on a process to start collecting information about home tests but could not give us a timeline on when that might be in place.
