KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Historic Truman Courthouse located at 112 W. Lexington Avenue in Independence will be closed through Sept. 20 due to several county employees testing positive for COVID-19.
The Assessment, Recorder of Deeds, and Collection departments have offices inside the Historic Truman Courthouse.
Residents who need to conduct business with those departments are encouraged to go online at www.jacksongov.org or visit the Jackson County Courthouse at 415 E. 12th St. in downtown Kansas City.
This closure does not impact the 16th Circuit Court or County Municipal Court, both of which operate from the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse at 308 W. Kansas Avenue in Independence.
No other information is available at this time.
