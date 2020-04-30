LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- City staff is planning a slow re-opening for some Liberty services on Monday morning.
As expected, it is a slow rollout with the city gradually allowing access to different amenities around town.
According to the city's Facebook post from Wednesday, City Hall will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday with limited staffing. If you have business to conduct, it is still strongly encouraged that, if possible, you do that online.
Stocksdale Park including the dog park, disc golf course and trails will reopen, as will the pickleball court on Withers Road and tennis and skate parks at Bennet Park. The city warns if residents don't adhere to social distancing guidelines that they will be closed again.
While, some amenities are able to reopen, others will remain closed such as the Liberty Community Center, spray parks, playgrounds, basketball and sand volleyball courts in Liberty parks and the Capitol Federal Sports Complex of Liberty.
And again, when you start to resume using these previously closed parks, it is important to remember you'll still need to maintain social distancing, or run the risk of have them shutting back down.
