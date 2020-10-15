KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Social distancing guidelines limit the amount of Halloween activities kids and adults can do this year.
The biggest disappointment for a lot of kids this year is traditional trick-or-treating.
Pediatric infectious disease experts say walking around in a group, traveling door-to-door and accepting things from other people’s houses is the exact opposite of social distancing.
But, the CDC says there’s a way to make it a slightly lower risk.
If households hand out individually wrapped bags of candy, it decreases the opportunity for covid-19 to spread.
Other kinds of activities that are considered high-risk include indoor Halloween parties and haunted houses where groups are crowded together are not encouraged.
Even outdoor events like hayrides or trunk-or-treats are considered high risk for spreading the coronavirus if you can’t separate yourself from other people.
Experts recommend instead to have an outdoor Halloween movie night -- drive-in style, where everyone sets up chairs or blankets six feet apart.
Or, go on a Halloween scavenger hunt where you look for specific things in your neighbors’ decorations.
You can also host a virtual costume contest with your friends and family.
However, even though many people will skip the parties, costume and candy sales are up this year.
