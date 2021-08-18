FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced everyone who is fully vaccinated will be eligible for a booster shot eight months after their second dose, pending approval from the proper agencies including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The push to begin distributing a third dose for seniors and healthcare workers could begin as soon as next month on Sept. 20.
Health officials in Kansas and Missouri are preparing for a demand in third vaccine doses.
A spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says they have already started ordering additional doses in anticipation of the federal government’s decision on booster distribution.
Mariah Cox, Communication Coordinator at the Jackson County Health Department, says the county is working to figure out how much supply it needs to order ahead of mid-September.
Newly released studies suggest the effectiveness of the two vaccines of Moderna and Pfizer drops over time because of the rapidly spreading Delta variant. Studies show the effectiveness against hospitalization remains “relatively stable” right now.
When the third booster shot becomes available, it could be easier to find a Pfizer shot than it is to find a Moderna dose. Data from each state health department shows fewer doses of Moderna were ordered in the past few months.
Cox attributes the lower Moderna orders to the age group who benefits. Only adults can receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, while children 12 and up can receive Pfizer’s.
“It's not really a supply issue with the Moderna vaccines. It's more that there's been a decrease in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in general and, with providers preferring ordering the Pfizer vaccine because they can vaccinate people who are 12 and older, there just hasn't been the demand for ordering more Moderna vaccines from the federal government,” explained Cox.
Health officials in both Kansas and Missouri emphasized even though supply of Moderna vaccines is lower than supply of Pfizer vaccines, they still have enough to distribute it to people who need either a second or third Moderna dose.
